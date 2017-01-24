Women in Ireland are planning to strike on March 8 in protest against the country’s abortion rights

A CAMPAIGN group is threating to hold an all-out women’s strike if the Irish Government does not call a referendum on Ireland’s strict abortion laws.

In a show of direct action against the country’s 8th amendment that prevents abortions being carried out, the pro-choice campaigning group Strike 4 Repeal have called on women across the country not to go to work on March 8.

The group have released an online video campaign featuring women calling on their contemporaries to oppose the Irish Government’s decision to delay any abortion referendum until 2018, which they claim will leave “people’s lives and health in danger.”

This decision, made last October following an agreement between Fine Gael and Independent Alliance, prevented attempts by another coalition of the Anti-Austerity Alliance and People before profit to push a referendum bill through the Dáil.

The group have also said that they “can’t and won’t wait” for the Government to make a decision.

Speaking to The Irish Post, Avril Corroon from Strike 4 Repeal said that they are aiming to “force the Government out of their cowardice, passivity, and overall lack of political will for the care of women, transmasculine and non-binary people.”

Under Ireland’s abortion laws it is currently a crime for any women to access termination services, which can result in a jail sentence of up to 14 years.

According to the Irish Family Planning Association, a total of 3,451 women travelled from Ireland to Britain for abortion services in 2015.

In its first 24 hours, Strike 4 Repeal’s video was viewed over 290,000 times on Facebook with 1,000 people currently saying that they take part in the strike.

Acknowledging that it is currently difficult to predict the number of participants, Ms Corroon added: “We believe a strike is not only feasible but will display nationwide the strength and growth of our movement, commanding a response.”

Watch the Strike 4 Repeal video here…