World Cup qualifying play-off draw – Who Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland play next

BOTH the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can be hopeful of booking their place at the 2018 World Cup next summer after the play-off draw.

Martin O’Neill’s boys in green have drawn Denmark while Northern Ireland, who are also vying for a spot in the finals, will take on Switzerland.

The match-ups to contest the final four European tickets have now been decided after the play-off ties featuring the group stage’s eight best second-placed sides were confirmed in Zurich.

Germany 2006 winners Italy will face Sweden, while Croatia meets Greece.

DRAW RESULTS

Republic of Ireland V Denmark

Northern Ireland V Switzerland

Croatia V Greece

Sweden V Italy

Ireland beat Wales last week to take the runner-up spot in Group D. Northern Ireland finished second to Germany in Group C.