World Exclusive: Kodaline perform new track penned by Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid

A BRAND new song co-written by Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, singer/songwriter Foy Vance and Irish folk band of the moment Beoga has been exclusively revealed at tonight’s 40th Annual Irish Post Awards.

The track Language has been a closely guarded secret until today, when Irish rockers Kodaline and folk outfit Beoga belted it out before more than 1,000 people attending the Irish Post Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

The tune is due to officially be released on March 16, 2018, just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Watch the bands in actions below….

The exclusive Kodaline/Beoga performance kicked off a night which will see seven people will prestigious Irish Post Awards – including Sir Bob Geldof, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, The Apprentice Star, Baroness Karren Brady, Olympic rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan and singer Imelda May.

Further live performances tonight will come from Imelda May, Damien Dempsey and Country star Lisa McHugh.

For the first time, tonight’s ceremony is being broadcast live by the Irish public service broadcaster TG4.

An estimated global audience of one million is expected to be watching tonight’s show on TV, online via irishpost.co.uk and social media channels.

The 40th Annual Irish Post Awards are sponsored by DRS Bond Management, Ardent Tide and The Color Company.