London
8°
light rain
humidity: 70%
wind: 3m/s W
H 7 • L 7
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner


Entertainment | News

World Exclusive: Kodaline perform new track penned by Ed Sheeran and Johnny McDaid

November 23, 2017 By  Irish Post
In a worldwide exclusive, Kodaline and Beoga have debuted their new song, ‘Language’. (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

A BRAND new song co-written by Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, singer/songwriter Foy Vance and Irish folk band of the moment Beoga has been exclusively revealed at tonight’s 40th Annual Irish Post Awards.

The track Language has been a closely guarded secret until today, when Irish rockers Kodaline and folk outfit Beoga belted it out before more than 1,000 people attending the Irish Post Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

The tune is due to officially be released on March 16, 2018, just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

More News:

Watch the bands in actions below….

The exclusive Kodaline/Beoga performance kicked off a night which will see seven people will prestigious Irish Post Awards – including Sir Bob Geldof, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, The Apprentice Star, Baroness Karren Brady, Olympic rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan and singer Imelda May.

Further live performances tonight will come from Imelda May, Damien Dempsey and Country star Lisa McHugh.

For the first time, tonight’s ceremony is being broadcast live by the Irish public service broadcaster TG4.

An estimated global audience of one million is expected to be watching tonight’s show on TV, online via irishpost.co.uk and social media channels.

The 40th Annual Irish Post Awards are sponsored by DRS Bond Management, Ardent Tide and The Color Company.

BeogafeaturedIrishJohnny McDaidKodalineThe irish post awards

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Imelda May to be honoured with Artist of the Year Award at The Irish Post Awards 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post