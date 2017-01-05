London
Young Irish fan chances his arm asking Liverpool footballer for jersey

January 5, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
xxx
Cian Moran from Co Mayo chanced his arm with a Liverpool footballer on Monday night. (Picture: Facebook)

A YOUNG Irish fan chanced his arm with a Liverpool footballer when he asked for the athlete’s jersey after the match. 

Cian Moran, aged seven from Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo, was the mascot for Liverpool Football Club (LFC) during their match against Sunderland on Monday night, January 2.

Having won a competition, Cian was treated to a meet and greet with LFC before the game where he met all the players.

Initially shy when meeting the team, Cian soon came out of his shell when his favourite player, Roberto Firmino, came to sign his shirt.

“Can I have your jersey after the match?” quick thinking Cian asked Firmino.

While the youngster just got a giggle out of the midfielder, he has since gone viral with his video, shot by his uncle Tommy Moran, getting over 12,000 views.

Watch Cian chance his arm in the video below… 

Liverpool Team 😀 Live

Posted by Tommy Moran on Monday, 2 January 2017

Erica Doyle Higgins
