Young Irishman dies after being shot in Mexico carjacking

A YOUNG Irishman has died in Mexico after he was shot at a service station in the Michocán region of the country.

It’s believed the 27-year-old was travelling with an American woman when he was shot ‘several times’ yesterday, August 15, according to local media.

The incident happened on the La Mira – Lázaro Cárdenas road where the couple were driving and had stopped to ask for directions on how to get to a beach.

While stopped at the service station, the couple were carjacked by two individuals armed with guns who demanded the vehicle.

When they refused, the assailants opened fired at the Irishman and then fled with the couple’s rented vehicle.

The Irishman died at the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.