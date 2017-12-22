Young Irish woman among injured after car hits pedestrians in Australia

AUSTRALIAN MEDIA is reporting that an Irish citizen was amongst those injured in yesterday’s incident in which a car was driven at pedestrians in Melbourne injuring more than a dozen people.

Nine of the victims were foreign nationals and among them was a 25-year-old Irish woman who is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.

Two men from South Korea, aged 61 and 67, are in a critical condition while a four-year-old South Korean boy, the youngest victim, is in a stable condition.

A Chinese national aged 24, an Indian national aged 45 and a Venezuelan national aged 40 – all men – also remain in hospital.

An Italian man aged 25 and a man from New Zealand aged 43 were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The oldest victim, an 83-year-old Australian man from the city, is also in a critical condition, police said.

Police have also said that the driver of the vehicle has attributed his actions to the “treatment of Muslims”.

However, officers stressed no terrorist links had been found during their initial investigations.

Some 19 people were wounded, three of whom remain in a critical condition, after a car was driven at pedestrians outside Flinders Street station on Thursday.

The area surrounding the major transport hub was busy with Christmas shoppers during the first week of the school summer holidays.

Police have said the suspect, reportedly named Saeed Noori, a 32-year-old Australian citizen of Afghan heritage, had a history of mental illness and drug abuse.

The suspect was admitted to hospital in the wake of the incident but has now been discharged and is in custody awaiting questioning once “medically cleared”.