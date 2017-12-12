London
News

Young Irishman, 22, found dead at house ‘a personal tragedy,’ say gardaí

December 12, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Gardaí at the scene of a house on Woodville Ave in Lucan where the body of Jack Clancy, inset, was found. (Picture: RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ investigating the death of an Irishman at a house in west Dublin has said it is ‘a personal tragedy.’ 

Mechanic Jack Clancy was found dead by a relative in an upstairs bedroom of the house in Woodville Avenue in Lucan on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation was launched after the body of the 22 year old was found with an injury to his chest at the property.

More News:

The body remained in the house overnight and the scene was preserved for a forensic and technical examination on Monday morning.

Initially gardaí said they were treating his death as suspicious but were awaiting the findings of the State Pathologist before deciding to begin a criminal investigation.

A postmortem examination of the body was completed by the State Pathologist on Monday, as well as a forensic and technical examination of the scene.

Following the results of the postmortem a spokesman for the gardaí said the death “is no longer being treated as suspicious,” and his death is considered to be a personal tragedy.

It’s understood Mr Clancy’s family were in Spain at the time of his death and arrived home yesterday.

