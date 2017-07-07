Young Irishman critical after hotel balcony fall in Ibiza

AN Irishman is in a critical condition in Ibiza after a fall from a hotel balcony in the early hours of this morning.
The 27-year-old man was at the Piscis Park Hotel in the San Antonio resort area of the island when the incident occurred, according to local news AraBalears.
It’s understood the man fell from the first floor balcony of the hotel into the pool around 6am this morning.
Local San Antonio police, the Civil Guard and ambulance services attended and took the young man to hospital in Can Misses.
He was subsequently transferred to Son Espases hospital in Mallorca in a critical condition.
