Waxy’s June
Young Irishman critical after hotel balcony fall in Ibiza

Young Irishman critical after hotel balcony fall in Ibiza

July 7, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The Pisces Park Hotel in Ibiza where the Irishman fell. (Picture: Maps)

AN Irishman is in a critical condition in Ibiza after a fall from a hotel balcony in the early hours of this morning. 

The 27-year-old man was at the Piscis Park Hotel in the San Antonio resort area of the island when the incident occurred, according to local news AraBalears.

It’s understood the man fell from the first floor balcony of the hotel into the pool around 6am this morning.

Local San Antonio police, the Civil Guard and ambulance services attended and took the young man to hospital in Can Misses.

He was subsequently transferred to Son Espases hospital in Mallorca in a critical condition.

This is a breaking rolling news story. More as we have it. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

