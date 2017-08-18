Young Irishman shot in Mexico carjacking while asking for directions to the beach is named

THE YOUNG Irishman who died in Mexico after he was shot at a service station in the Michocán region of the country has been named.



It’s believed 29-year-old Noel Maguire from Co. Louth was travelling with an American woman in the south west of the country when he was shot ‘several times’ on August 15.

The incident happened on the La Mira – Lázaro Cárdenas road where the couple were driving and had stopped to ask for directions on how to get to a beach.

While stopped at the service station, Mr Maguire and his companion were carjacked by two individuals armed with guns who demanded the vehicle.

When they refused, the assailants opened fired at Mr Maguire and then fled with the couple’s rented vehicle.

Mr Maguire tragically died at the scene.

It’s understood Mr Maguire’s family are based in Britain. He had a British driving license with him at the time of his death.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Imelda Munster, said Mr Maguire’s death ‘was an awful shock’ for the community in Co. Louth.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd also paid tribute to the young man saying Mr Maguire’s death is “an absolute tragedy.”

“The death of Noel Maguire has come as a great shock to the people of Louth and Ireland, the circumstances surrounding his death are absolutely heartbreaking.”

“For something like this to happen is an absolute tragedy, and is such a tragic loss of life for a young man who had so much to ahead of him.”

“My sympathies go out to his family and friends at such an extremely sad time.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs have said they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.