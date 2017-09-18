London
Home  |  News  |  Young man, 20s, killed in tragic road collision with tree in the west of Ireland

Young man, 20s, killed in tragic road collision with tree in the west of Ireland

September 18, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
The Ballaghaderreen to Gurtreen road in Co. Roscommon was closed following the accident (Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

A MAN in his 20s has tragically died following a single vehicle car crash on a rural road in the west of Ireland.

The incident occurred near to Ballaghaderreen in Co. Roscommon at around 8am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí said that the driver, who was the sole occupant of the van, appeared to have crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to Roscommon University Hospital.

The Ballaghaderreen to Gurtreen road where the incident occurred was closed following the incident and diversions were put in place to allow a forensic examination of the scene to take place.

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana said: “The man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to Roscommon University Hospital.

“Diversions have been put in place on the R293 to facilitate the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Witnesses are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.”

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

