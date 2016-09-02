London
Young Westmeath schoolboy Tim Ross killed on the road on his second day cycling to school

September 2, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan

 

Picture: Twitter/RTÉ
Tim Ross [Picture: Twitter/RTÉ]
A YOUNG schoolboy from Co. Westmeath was tragically killed in a collision with a car yesterday morning.

Eleven-year-old Tim Ross, from Moate, Co. Westmeath, was killed instantly following the incident at 9:15 am.

The schoolboy had been cycling to school along the Old Dublin to Galway Road for only his second time when the accident occurred just over the Offaly border near Marshbrook.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí confirmed.

Speaking to The Belfast Telegraph, the boy’s Principal Anne Marie Minnock said that everyone at Tubber National School was “deeply saddened” at the horrific news.

“Tim was full of life and very sporty. We have implemented our critical incident management plan.

“The National Educational Psychological Services have provided psychologists on site to help to support and advise staff,” she said.

“Our sympathies and thought are with his, parents, family and friends,” Minnock added.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

ABOUT 

backpacker 2-f

