News

Youngest ever Dublin Marathon competitor Alanna Russell dies suddenly

December 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Alanna Russell competing in the Dublin marathon with her father in October. (Picture: The Irish Post) 

ALANNA RUSSELL, who has just turned eight this month, died unexpectedly yesterday.

Eight-year-old Alanna Russell from Navan, Co. Meath, who became the youngest ever Dublin Marathon competitor when she completed the challenge with her father back in October, has suddenly passed away.

She became a well known inspirational figure in October when her devoted dad Keith pushed her along the grueling marathon circuit in a wheelchair.

The young girl, who was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy which left her with no speech or use of her arms and legs, raised an incredible €64,000 to buy a new mini-bus for the Meadows Respite Centre in Navan.

Keith began running 5k races a few years ago, pushing Alanna through all weathers and terrain. The bond between Alanna and her dad captured the hearts of a nation when they competed in the 26.2 mile trek.

Just a few days ago, Keith and Alanna picked up their framed marathon medals.

Tributes have been pouring in for Alanna on social media.

 

https://twitter.com/Navan_parkrun/status/941009421668372481

Ryan Price
ABOUT 

Ryan Price is a Content Creator at The Irish Post.

You’ll find Ryan on Twitter at @RyanPrice93. You can contact him via email at ryanwprice93@gmail.com.

