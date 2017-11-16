‘Your heart goes out to the victims’ – Watch Mel Gibson slam Hollywood sex abuse on this week’s Late Late Show

VETERAN actor-director Mel Gibson has spoken out about the ongoing sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and others in Dublin.

RTÉ have released a preview of this week’s Late Late Show – boasting a star-studded line-up including Mel and his Daddy’s Home 2 co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell and John Lithgow.

Asked for his thoughts on the sexual harassment scandal that has gripped Hollywood in recent weeks, Gibson said his “heart goes out” to all those affected.

“Where are you on the whole situation? It’s a big one,” Tubridy asked.

Mel replied: “Well, your heart goes out to the victims. I’m glad that they spoke up.

“I think it’s unfortunate that they have to relive the whole thing in order to heal themselves.

“The rest of us are subjected to the problem, I think we really need to look at it”.

He added: “It’s not just Hollywood. You don’t have to be in Hollywood to experience that kind of harassment.”