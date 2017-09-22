Your very own Irish isle – Stunning private island up for sale off the coast of Ireland

WHOEVER coined the phrase ‘no man is an island’ mustn’t have heard about West Skeam Island – an idyllic, one-of-a-kind getaway now on the market in Ireland.

As well as acquiring the incredible 33-acre island off the coast of West Cork, the next owners of West Skeam will take on three beautifully renovated stone-built cottages.

The unique islet also comes with the ruins of a 4th century Gnostic Christian Church, a World War II airstrip, a pier and a possible Viking burial ground.

Sounds like an incredible deal, doesn’t it? If you’ve got €1,950,000 to spare that is. But if you did – you would – wouldn’t you?

Currently, the island is owned by telecoms entrepreneur Leonard Donnelly and his wife, Sarah, who use it as a family retreat.

Past owners include the renowned ‘thinking guru’ of psychology Edward de Bono, as well as two families who shared the island between them at the height of the Great Famine in the 19th century.

West Skeam Island is situated 2.4km off the West Cork coastline near to Skibbereen and is considered a Special Area of Conservation.

Its cottages date to the Famine era of the 1840s but have been lovingly renovated to a quintisentially modern standard.

They come with a private courtyard, Wi-Fi, broadband internet, 4G mobile connections, solid oak flooring and modern bathrooms.

The main four-bedroom cottage features a custom fitted kitchen with a combo gas/electric stove and an eye-catching cast iron Sharnwood Island range.

West Skeam has four main beaches in the famed sailing waters of Roaring Water Bay.

Transport to the island is via a year-round ferry service from Cunnamore Pier, also serving Heir and Horse Islands.

From there it’s a 75-minute drive to Cork Airport and around five minutes more to Cork city itself.

The picturesque West Cork towns of Rosscarbery, Baltimore, Clonakilty and of course Skibbereen are all within short driving distance.

West Skeam Island in Roaring Water Bay, Skibbereen is on sale – along with three cottages – via Charles McCarthy Auctioneers for €1,950,000. Click here for a full brochure.