London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Life & Style  |  What do you do when you’re homesick? Irish abroad share how they cope with missing home

What do you do when you’re homesick? Irish abroad share how they cope with missing home

September 14, 2016 By  Aidan Lonergan
Young woman in international airport, walking with her luggage, back view. Flight attendant going to meet her crew
Irish people abroad have been sharing their cures for homesickness (Picture: Istock)

MOVING abroad can be a daunting experience but the Irish overseas have been sharing their cures for homesickness.

Judging by a thread posted to Reddit page recently, there are some simple solutions.

“I’m only away a week and it feels radically different,” lamented one nostalgic user. “I’ve been watching Irish paint magic on YouTube (guilty pleasure) but I still miss the craic from home.”

One user, who has lived in London for 11 years, admitted they still get homesick even after so many years.

“When I do get homesick, I usually get a few friends together (they don’t have to be Irish) and go to an Irish pub somewhere for the day.

“Sometimes I’ll make a good stew to get a bit of a taste of home. That cheers me up a bit too.”

Another Irish person, based in northwest England, bemoaned: “I’m in Chester right now, and it’s really hard to find anything Irish here. I know I’m an hour’s flight from Cork but I’m working most days so it gets to me.”

Scroll down for more remedies…

Irish people in mainland Europe seemed to have had an easier time of brushing off homesick nostalgia than their Britain-based counterparts.

“I spent 10 years in Switzerland and Italy,” explained another user. “I was never once homesick, because I threw myself into my life abroad.

“If you’re living abroad, then go all-in, and commit to it, otherwise you’ll always be caught in the middle.”

Some didn’t miss the emerald hue of home at all.

“I never got homesick either. Every time I found myself on a plane bound for Ireland I was fairly sick that I was going home.”

Irish people overseas, why not see how your techniques for dealing with missing home compare?

Can a bag of Tayto cure homesickness?  (Picture: Heritage Hampers)
Can a bag of Tayto cure homesickness?  (Picture: Heritage Hampers)

Take a look at some of the suggested the remedies below…

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.
Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Comment from discussion Irish living abroad, what do you do when you’re homesick?.

Have you ever been homesick and how did you fix it? Share your stories below in our comments section.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles – September MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Cathal Cycle Kilburn Gaels F

Recommended for you:
Kilburn Gaels hurlers raise over £21k with charity cycle from London to Galway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post